Footage released of truck crashing into TRAX train after running red light in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Footage of a truck hitting a TRAX train after it ran a red light was released by the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Friday.

Carl Arky, a spokesperson for UTA, said the accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at a TRAX crossing near 10600 Grandville Ave.

A pickup truck ran a red light and hit the train, which was already in the crossing, Arky said. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries from the accident and was taken to an area hospital.

Crews were unable to remove the train until the evening of Oct. 16, Arky said. A bus bridge was created for Red Line TRAX passengers from the Daybreak Station to the 5600 West Old Bingham Highway Station.

Power lines along the route were also affected by the accident, Arky said. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and were unable to use the TRAX crossing as crews cleaned up the accident.

Arky said the operator of the train was uninjured in the accident. A passenger was examined at the scene of the accident but was released by medical personnel.

