Don’t let Lacey’s size fool you – she makes up for it in personality!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lacey is a two-year-old shih tzu/ yorkie mix. She only weighs between five and seven pounds. But, don't let her size fool you - she makes up for it in personality.

Lacey is a loving little lady: she loves car rides, playing with tennis balls (she carries them between her feet like a penguin), the outdoors, rolling in the dirt and cuddling.

She's good on a leash and is house trained.

Her ideal home would have no children under eight years old, and someone who is home most of the time to cuddle her.

Lacey is a bit standoffish at first, but warms up quickly.. she'll be your best friend in about two minutes.

Lacey was just groomed and is ready for her forever home... she's also current on all vaccinations and chipped.

Her adoption fee is $400.

If you'd like to adopt Lacey visit hearts4paws.org.

There's also an adoption event this Saturday, October 27th from 11am to 3-m at Camp Bow Wow in Salt Lake City.