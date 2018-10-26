× Unknown male set multiple small fires near Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City, fire officials say

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews worked to get several small brush fires under control after they sparked in downtown Salt Lake City Friday night, and officials said they were started by a male suspect.

According to officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fires occurred East of the Utah State Capitol on Canyon Road near Memory Grove Park.

An “unknown male” was setting the fires, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said in a tweet Friday night.

The fires were under control as of 8:37 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Update:Fire under control and all crews released. No injuries to report. Fire investigators are working to determine a cause and locate suspect — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) October 27, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.