Cancer survivor creates haunted house to help give back to those who helped him

HUNTSVILLE, Utah -- After beating cancer, one 14-year-old boy is raising money to help others do the same in a unique--and spooky-- way.

14-year-old Jackson Barber was diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of three.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen because a lot of kids don’t survive,” said Barber.

With no option to turn back, Barber said he was treated until he was 7-years-old.

“The radiation, all of these medicines, they make you feel awful,” said Barber. “I lost my hair and my face was all puffed up, black and blue from the medicine. There are still effects to this day from the medicine.”

When he was hurting, Barber said the Make a Wish foundation stepped in, helping him find happiness. That’s when Barber realized he could do the same.

“It was really nice,” said Barber. “I thought that I kind of want to make other kids wishes come true.”

Now, combining his creativity and a historic barn in Huntsville, Barber is putting on a haunted house walk-through experience to raise $10,000 in donations for the Make a Wish foundation.

“It’s so rewarding in the end, seeing all these people enjoy it and saying how cool it was,” said Barber. “It’s totally worth it.”

Barber’s Dark Nightmare Haunted Attraction starts Friday and goes through Saturday.