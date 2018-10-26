Brisket, Caramelized Onion, and Goat Cheese Enchiladas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serves 4-6

12 (6 inch) corn tortillas

4 cups Red chile tomato enchilada sauce (recipe follows)

4 cups cooked shredded brisket (recipe follows)

2 yellow onions, caramelized

½ cup goat cheese

½ cup cotija cheese

½ cup Monterey Jack cheese

¼ cup cilantro

¼ cup chopped green onions

¼ cup pepitas

Limes

Sour cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine brisket with 1 cup chile sauce, 1 cup reserved cooking liquid, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and cotija cheese. Place tortillas on baking sheets and spray both sides with cooking spray. Bake in oven until tortillas are soft and pliable, about 2-4 minutes. Adjust oven temperature to 375 degrees. Spread ¾ cup chile sauce on the bottom of a 13x9 baking dish. One at a time, dip warm tortillas in chile sauce, then spread 1/3 cup filling on each, roll tightly, and place seam side down in baking dish. Evenly spread remaining sauce over top of enchiladas, sprinkle with Monterey Jack cheese.

Bake enchiladas until heated through and cheese is melted, about 20-30 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with chopped cilantro, green onions, and pepitas. Serve with lime wedges and sour cream. And then of course, eat and enjoy!

For Brisket

2 ½ pounds brisket (or beef chuck roast)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

¼ onion, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup beef broth

Heat oil in Dutch oven or heavy bottom pot over medium heat until oil is hot. Evenly sprinkle salt and pepper over all sides of the brisket then place in Dutch oven and brown on all sides. Remove brisket and add onion and garlic; cook until tender and translucent, about 5 minutes. Place brisket fat side up back in Dutch oven with any accumulated juices. Add broth, cover tightly, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 ½-3 hours until brisket is fork-tender. Remove from

Dutch oven and allow to cool slightly. Skim fat from cooking liquid and reserve 1 cup cooking liquid. Trim and discard fat from brisket and shred.

For Red Chile Tomato Enchilada Sauce

3 ancho chiles

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large red onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried Mexican oregano

1 cup dry white wine

2 16-ounce cans whole tomatoes, puréed

3 - 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 - 2 tablespoons honey

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add chiles, remove from heat and let sit for 30 minutes to soften. Peel the chiles and remove the stems and seeds, then place in food processor with ¼ cup of the soaking liquid and puree until smooth.

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cumin and oregano and cook for 1 minute. Add ancho puree and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add wine, pureed tomatoes, and stock and cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until slightly thickened. Season with honey, salt, and pepper, to taste. Puree with an immersion blender, or puree in batches in a blender or food processor. Keep warm until ready to serve.

