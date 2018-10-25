Trailer for ‘The Other Side of Heaven 2’ is now out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The trailer for the sequel to the acclaimed Disney-distributed film 'The Other Side of Heaven 2' was released this week.

The 2001 original movie followed the inspiring true saga of Elder John Groberg as a 19-year-old bachelor on his first mission to Tonga in the 1950's.

The story continues as Elder Groberg returns to the islands with his wife and family to serve as president of the Tonga Fiji mission.

Elder Groberg, along with director and producer Mitch Davis joined us on The PLACE to talk about the movie which will open nationally in June of 2019.

You can learn more at www.othersideofheavenmovie.com.