3 women testify Utah nurse groped them during hospital stays

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Three women testified they were groped during hospital stays at a trial for a Utah nurse Wednesday.

Adam Tae Kyun Lim went to trial Wednesday for the alleged groping of three different patients in 2009, 2014 and 2015; he is charged with two counts of firs-degree felony object rape and a second-degree felony of forcible sexual abuse.

In addition to the three women who testified at Lim’s trial, The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a dozen more former patients have come forward over the past decade with stories of Lim violating them during hospital stays.

Lim has pleaded not guilty and his defense attorney insists Lim is “completely innocent,” explaining the allegations could be a misunderstanding because English is Lim’s second language.

Public records show that Intermountain Medical, where Lim was employed in early 2016, received at least four complaints of inappropriate touching before Lim was fired.

Victims have filed lawsuits against different hospitals and medical facilities that hired Lim. If Lim is convicted of a first-degree felony, he could face life in prison.

