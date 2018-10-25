× Student flown to hospital after being hit by car outside elementary school in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A student is being flown to a hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car outside of an elementary school in Layton Thursday morning.

Lt. Travis Lyman of Layton Police said an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car near 1920 North Alder Street, near Lincoln Elementary. The crash occurred at 8:41 a.m.

The boy is a student at the school and had just been dropped off by a relative. Lyman said the boy jumped out of that relative’s car as she was pulled to the side of the road, then crossed in front of her car and out into the road.

The boy was struck by a man driving a Hummer and suffered serious injuries to his lower legs. The boy will be flown to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The driver stopped immediately and remained on the scene.

The child was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.