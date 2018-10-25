Starbucks adds ‘Witch’s Brew’ for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. - Starbucks has a "scary good" new Halloween concoction.

The Seattle-based coffee giant announced its Halloween-themed drink, the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino, Thursday morning.

Starbucks says the new blended drink starts with a purple blend of “toad’s breath” which tastes like the orange crème Frappuccino. It has a swirl of “bat warts” added (chia seeds) and is topped with vanilla whipped cream with a dusting of green “lizard scale” powder.

“We wanted to create a flavor that you might enjoy at a Halloween party,” said Jennica Robinson from Starbucks' beverage development team in a statement. “It gets a little bit of juicy-ness from the orange flavor.”

Starbucks started its Halloween tradition in 2014 with the Franken Frappuccino and then had the Frappula Frappuccino in 2015 and 2016. The coffee chain followed those up last year with the Zombie Frappuccino.