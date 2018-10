× Ski Utah posts opening dates for 2018 season

SALT LAKE CITY — Ski Utah has released a list of projected opening dates for resorts in the Beehive State.

While several resorts list their opening dates TBD, the earliest expected opening is at Brian Head November 16 and the latest is Eagle Point on December 21.

See below for a reproduction of the full list as provided by Ski Utah. Updates will be posted on their website as the season draws nearer.

Alta Ski Area: November 23

Beaver Mountain: TBD

Brian Head: November 16

Deer Valley Resort: December 8

Eagle Point: December 21

Nordic Valley: TBD

Park City Mountain Resort: November 21

Powder Mountain: TBD

Snowbasin Resort: November 21

Snowbird: November 30

Solitude Mountain Resort: December 1

Sundance Mountain Resort: December 7