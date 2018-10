SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol responded to a semi truck which caught fire on I-80 Thursday night.

Sergeant Nick Street, Public Information Officer with UHP, told Fox 13 the truck was carrying seltzer water and it appears no one was injured.

Although initially the fire shut down I-80 in both directions at Foothill Drive, UHP tweeted that I-80 eastbound, at least, should reopen shortly.

This is a developing story. Fox 13 will add more details as they are learned.