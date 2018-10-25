× Salt Lake Co. DA won’t charge two officers who shot and killed man after he stole a police truck

Two West Jordan police officers won’t face charges after they shot and killed a man who had just robbed a convenience store, pointed a gun at an officer and stole that officer’s police truck, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The two officers, J. Whitehead and T. Shepherd, declined to give prosecutors a statement about the May shooting — just as four other Salt Lake County officers have done so far this year. District Attorney Sim Gill explained in a Thursday news conference that body camera footage and statements from other cops indicated the officers could likely establish at a trial that they were justified in using deadly force to prevent death or serious injury to another person.