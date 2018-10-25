Roy High School students protest teacher being put on leave in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah — A group of students walked out of class Thursday to protest on behalf of Dane Tom, an automotive teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Roy High School.

High school junior Shaina Davis organized the protest.

“He is the realest person you’ll ever find. He doesn't sugarcoat anything,” Davis said.

That may have gotten him into trouble. Nathan Lythgoe was in class with Tom when he allegedly swore at a student.

“I couldn't hear it but I saw the student storm out of the office,” Lythgoe said.

“His parent complained and since then a ton of he said/she said rumors have gotten around,” Davis said.

Weber School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens said in a statement, "there were allegations made to the district. The teacher is on leave while we conduct our investigation."

Tom has been on leave since September 11, 2018.

However, these students say the punishment doesn't fit the crime and Tom is a teacher they can count on.

“I’m out here to support a teacher who's really made a difference in my life,” Lythgoe said.

A teacher who cares.

“He will do whatever he can to fight for his students,” Davis said.

After years of fighting for his students, now they're fighting for him.

The group of students said they'll be protesting again Friday at 1pm at the school district headquarters where Tom is expected to meet with the administration and learn the status of his job.