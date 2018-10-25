× Police seek help identifying vandals behind ‘obscene images’ painted on walls of Grantsville High

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Police are asking for your help identifying three people who spray painted obscene images on the outside walls of Grantsville High School.

Grantsville PD posted a photo showing three suspects, and they stated the vandalism occurred around 1 a.m. on October 18.

The trio spray painted obscene images on exterior walls of the school, police stated.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information about the crime is asked to contact Officer Chavez at 435-884-6881, or message the department through their Facebook page.