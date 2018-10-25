Police reveal extortion plot tied to U of U student’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy revealed new information Thursday about the death of 21-year-old student-athlete Lauren McCluskey, including details of a sexual extortion plot against her.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Brophy spoke about McCluskey's relationship with her alleged killer, Melvin Shawn Rowland, and related a timeline of the case. The following highlights are based on Brophy's remarks:

September 2

Melvin Sean Rowland and Lauren McCluskey meet for the first time at a local bar and immediately begin a relationship.

October 9

While vacationing, Lauren learns Rowland had been using a false identity and he had a criminal past. He had lied to Lauren about his actual age and had never mentioned he was a registered sex offender. At that point she decided to end the relationship. She arrived home from vacation, invited Rowland to her dorm and confronted him with the information she learned. He admitted to being a registered sex offender, but still claimed to be 30, not 37. Lauren told him she was ending the relationship, but allowed him to stay the night.

October 10

Lauren lends Rowland her car to run errands. Lauren's mother Jill contacts U of U dispatch with concerns about Rowland and tells police she is worried about having to go pick up Lauren's car. Dispatchers contact Lauren, and Lauren refuses police assistance in dealing with Rowland. She tells dispatchers she'll contact them if she needs their assistance. Dispatchers contact Jill McCluskey and explain that Lauren doesn't feel as though she needs police assistance in dealing with Rowland. Lauren calls dispatchers back at 5 p.m. to ask for a ride from the dormitory to the stadium to pick up her car. Security escort picks her up and drops her her off at her car. Dispatcher monitors the area via security camera to ensure Lauren's safety.

October 12-13

Lauren receives messages from a variety of email addresses and telephone numbers, some claiming Rowland has died, which she dispels by looking at social media.

Some messages demand money in exchange for keeping compromising photos of Lauren and Rowland off the internet. Lauren tells police she wired $1,000 to an account to protect her reputation. Police begin screening sexual extortion/blackmail charges.

October 19

Formal investigation into extortion allegations begins. Police begin working to identify all possible suspects, including investigations into Rowland, his friends or others who may have been involved.

October 19-22

Security video shows Rowland at various locations around University of Utah campus, apparently trying to locate Lauren without her knowledge.

October 22

10:39 a.m. - Lauren emails the police department after receiving a text message from an unknown number from someone claiming to be U of U deputy chief Rick McLenon. The text message came from a number that didn't match any numbers associated with the police department. The text message asked Lauren to come to the police department. Lauren did not respond to the message, and police believe Rowland had sent the message in an attempt to get Lauren to leave her dorm room.

3-6 p.m. - Rowland waits for Lauren with some of her friends at Rowland's residence. Rowland had made friends with some of Lauren's friends during their 30-day relationship, and he used those connections to gain access to the dorm building.

8:20 p.m. - Rowland confronts Lauren in the parking lot outside her residence. Lauren was on the phone with her mother at the time. During the altercation, Lauren drops her cellphone and belongings. Rowland drags Lauren into another part of the parking lot and forces her into the back seat of a car that he had driven to campus. Rowland shoots Lauren multiple times.

8:23 p.m. - U of U dispatch receives frantic call from Lauren's father, who believes Lauren is in trouble. During her phone call with Lauren, Lauren's mother Jill heard Lauren say "No, no, no" before the line went dead.

