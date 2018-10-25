Police in southern Utah seek help locating missing, endangered woman

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Police in southern Utah need your help locating a woman considered missing and endangered.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 64-year-old Mary Beth Darley, who they said was last seen near 3800 West and 4000 North Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police say the woman suffers from dementia and they are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who sees her is asked to call dispatch at 435-867-7550 or their local police department.

The woman is reportedly wearing a long sleeve shirt in dark red and dark pants. The woman stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.