Odyssey Dance Theatre alters ‘Thriller’ performances at University of Utah in response to fatal shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Odyssey Dance Theatre is making changes to their performances of “Thriller” at Kingsbury Hall in response to Monday’s fatal on-campus shooting.

“In light of the recent shooting event that took place at the University of Utah – we feel it incumbent upon us to remove two long-standing segments from our Thriller performances at Kingsbury Hall for the remainder of this year’s run,” a statement from the company began.

Kingsbury Hall is located on the University of Utah campus.

Lauren McCluskey, a 21-year-old student and member of the track team, was shot and killed by a man who later took his own life in downtown Salt Lake City. The University of Utah has held vigils and other events to honor her memory in recent days.

Wednesday night, Odyssey Dance Theatre said they are removing two sections of the performance because “…we realize that what was once funny – has lost its creative and comedic luster as societal and current events have changed the audience’s overall perception and appreciation.”

It was not immediately clear which two segments will be removed.

