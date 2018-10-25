× Shots fired on I-80 in Parleys Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a call of shots fired on I-80 Thursday afternoon.

According to UHP, a motorist fired at least one shot at another motorist traveling down Parleys Canyon.

Troopers were able to locate and detain the suspect near Foothill and Sunnyside Ave. They said no one was injured in the incident.

State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Fox 13 will update it as more details are learned.