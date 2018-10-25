Moong Dal Recipe from Saffon Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lavanya Mahate, owner of Saffron Valley and Biscotts Bakery & Cafe joined The PLACE with a recipe for Moong Dal, which is cooked with onions, tomatoes and tempered with spices.

Cook time 30 minutes

Servings 3 to 4

Ingredients:

1 cup moong dal

1 medium size onion

1 medium size tomato

2 oz ginger, chopped

2 oz garlic, chopped

2 whole dried red chili

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

3 cups water

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida

10 curry leaves

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

3 tablespoons oil

Method:

Pressure cook the moong dal or cook over stove up in a wide pan with 3 cups water till the lentil are soft. Takes about 20 minutes. Ensure there is enough water at all times.

Take a medium sized sauce pan. Add oil to the pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, chopped ginger and garlic, dry chillies, asofotedia and saute for a few seconds.

Next add chopped onion, fry till translucent. Then add chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder and fry for another five minutes.

Add the cooked lentils and simmer for five minutes. Add salt to taste.

Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Serve with steamed rice or flatbreads.

Saffron Valley has three locations and a pop-up location at the University of Utah in the student union building.

You can find out more at www.saffronvalley.com or like them on Instagram and Facebook #thesaffrongroup #biscottsutah.