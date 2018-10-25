Meet the Inspiring 71-Year-Old Ballroom Dancer from ‘America’s Got Talent’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quin Bommelje, the 71-year old ballroom dancer who received the Golden Buzzer on this season`s NBC`s "America`s Got Talent," stopped by to share her inspiring story.

Quin started dancing in her 60s, recently wow-ing the world with her age-defying cha-cha performance on the talent TV show. She inspired the judges with her incredible flexibility, strength and courage which earned her the Golden Buzzer.

Quin has been competing for the past eight years in prestigious ballroom dance competitions and is a four-time World Pro-Am Senior Rhythm Champion and United States Pro-Am Senior Rhythm Champion. Ballroom dancing continues to fuel her passion for fitness as well as feed her competitive drive.

Quin says, 'Age is just a number' and 'I dance to Live!' She believes the mind, body, and spirit must work together. She loves sharing her lifelong beliefs on fitness, healthy eating, wellness, and how to strive to be the best version of yourself. To follow Quin`s journey and learn more about her inspiring accomplishments, visit www.QuinInspire.com.

Quin is in town as the special guest of OptumCare Utah, which is opening two community centers (one in West Valley City and the other in Sandy City) for older adults in an effort to address the community's health and wellness needs. Dr. Chad E. Bittner of OptumCare Utah said the facilities offer a variety of free activities for adults 55-plus including group exercise and fitness training, chair yoga, Zumba Gold, plus arts and craft classes, quilting, line dancing, weekly movies, computer training and presentations on various health topics.

To underscore the value of staying young at any age, Quin Bommelje will join OptumCare Utah for the ribbon-cutting at the Sandy center on Fri., Oct. 26 where she will offer community presentations throughout the day.

Find out more at https://www.optumcare.com/state/ut.html.