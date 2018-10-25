Dispelling the 4 Major Myths about Headlice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Lice Clinics of America, the world`s largest network of professional lice treatment centers, sent medical director Dr. Krista Lauer here today to help dispel the myths around head lice.

The organization wants to put an end to the stigma around this easily treatable condition. Often when children get lice in a school everyone panics. Kids can be shunned or bullied by their peers. And now, according to a recent national OnePoll survey of 2,000 U.S. parents conducted by Lice Clinics of America, 52 percent of parents feel judged by other parents when their children get lice.

Another reason parents dread head lice is that the bugs have become very difficult to treat. Traditional lice treatment products, when they work, require weeks of application and hours of tedious nitpicking. That is why Lice Clinics of America launched #LetsGetRealAboutLice during National Bullying Prevention Month, to communicate that lice are an easily treatable condition.

Lice Clinics of America is encouraging families to visit one of their Utah clinics, as well as share the #LetsGetRealAboutLice facts on social media to help end the ignorance and bullying around head lice.

The truth about head lice is:

o A head lice infestation is not an indicator of poor hygiene, and head lice do not discriminate.

o Anyone can get head lice, regardless of ethnic background, socioeconomic status or hygiene.

o Head lice do not jump or fly; they almost exclusively spread by direct head-to-head contact.

o Head lice do not carry any diseases, and they cannot make you sick. They are simply a medical nuisance.

We have heard time and again from parents that misinformation about lice, and trials of treating it, lead to embarrassment and shame. Children should not have to endure any bullying, let alone be harassed about head lice, especially since it`s so easily treated.

Lice Clinics of America has created a proprietary heated-air technology that kills head lice and their eggs in one treatment. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 400,000 head lice treatments. You can now be done with head lice in about an hour. A simple problem has finally met a simple solution - no more blaming or feeling shame about a mere inconvenience. Kids and families deserve to get back to life without enduring the stigma of a long infestation.

