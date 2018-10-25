Cars, garage destroyed by fire in Millcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Two cars and a garage were destroyed by fire in Millcreek early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of 2500 East and 3000 South.

Unified Fire Department crews arrived to find a detached garage fully engulfed in flame with two vehicles inside. There was also ammunition stored nearby.

"Honestly, it's pretty rare for the ammunition to impede what we're doing unless there's a stockpile," Battalion Chief Lee Ascarte said. "These were just some stored boxes of rounds."

Crews extinguished the blaze and contained most of the damage, estimated at $75,000, to the detached garage. The home on the property sustained only minor damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.