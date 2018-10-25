Bloody Raspberry Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 ¼ c. AP flour

½ c. cocoa powder

¼ c. malt powder

1 ¾ c. sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 lg. eggs

1 c. milk

1 ½ sticks butter melted (3/4 c.)

¾ c. boiling water

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup raspberry jam for stuffing

2 c. white frosting, any variety red food coloring gel for garnish

For the Glass Candy:

½ c. corn syrup

3 c. sugar

¼ tsp. cream of tartar

1 ½ c. water

Directions:

1. First make the glass candy by placing all the ingredients in a saucepan over med-high heat. Bring to a boil then turn the heat down to med-low. Cook until the mixture comes to 300 degrees using a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature. Pour mixture on a parchment lined sheet pan. Cool 1 hour then break into shards.

2. Make the cupcakes by mixing together the flour, cocoa, malt, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

3. Add in the eggs, milk, butter, and vanilla and mix until combined. Add the boiling water then mix to combine. Fill cupcake liners about 2/3 full then bake in a 350 oven for about 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool before stuffing and frosting.

4. Fill a piping bag with a small tip with the raspberry jam. Insert tip into the top of each cupcake and fill with about 1 tbsp raspberry jam. Frost each cupcake, then jab a piece of the hard candy shards into the top of each cupcake. Garnish as desired with food color gel to make it look like a bloody mess.

Recipe sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug