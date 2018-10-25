BBQ Beef Sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup water

3 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons yellow or Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 lb. deli roast beef, thinly sliced

8 hamburger buns, split

16 dill pickle slices

1/4 cup white onion, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium heat, stir in the first 8 ingredients (through onion powder). Add salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add roast beef sliced. Completely coat beef with sauce. Divide the roast beef mixture on the buns. Top each two pickle slices and some onion. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council