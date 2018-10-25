BBQ Beef Sandwiches

1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup water
3 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons yellow or Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 lb. deli roast beef, thinly sliced
8 hamburger buns, split
16 dill pickle slices
1/4 cup white onion, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet up to medium heat, stir in the first 8 ingredients (through onion powder). Add salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add roast beef sliced. Completely coat beef with sauce. Divide the roast beef mixture on the buns. Top each two pickle slices and some onion. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council