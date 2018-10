Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Halloween is just around the corner, and for some recent visitors to Fear Factory so were Fox 13's Allison Croghan and Kristen Van Dyke.

The pair swapped their on-air wear for some freaky fashion choices before revving up the chainsaw and doing their best to spread some scares.

Check out the video above for a look at their moon-lit moonlighting and click here for more on Fear Factory.