3 places you should try this fall

SLCFoodie Chase joined The PLACE with three of his fall favorites.
- Wallaby's Smokehouse. There are four locations: Orem, Sandy, South Jordan and American Fork. Wallaby's brings Australian BBQ to Utah. Chase says his two "go to's" are the brisket and the honey habanero pork with the loaded smashers. He also recommends the croc burger, which is a big beef patty covered in pulled pork and bacon and smothered in sauce. Chase usually ends his meal with the caramel crisp bread pudding.
- Stella Grill in Millcreek. Shella's keeps it fresh with some of their menu rotating often. Chase recommends the lamb tacos for the main course. It comes with mint salsa and a black bean Jicama salad. To start, try the scorpion sliders and shrimp tempura with tonkatsu sauce.
- Yoyis Mexican Grill in Salt Lake City just opened this month. Chase says he already eats the Al Pastor again and again. He enjoys it in the burrito. But, the grilled steak nachos are a close second.
Follow all of Chase's recommendations on Facebook.com/SLCFoodieUT or on Instagram @SLCFoodie.