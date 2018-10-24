× Verbal altercation leads to shots fired call in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are looking for persons of interest after a verbal altercation led to a call of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Ogden Police Department, officers responded to the area of 2600 Adams Ave. around 2:31 p.m. on report of an aggravated assault.

Several people called to report two men had been in a verbal altercation, and then witnesses heard gunshots a short time later.

When officers arrived the suspects had fled, and there were no injuries reported in connection with the gunfire.

Witnesses believed one of the assailants had fled into a nearby apartment complex, but after a warrant was drafted and SWAT personnel responded and entered, no suspects were found inside the apartment.

Police have identified persons of interest in the case and are investigating.