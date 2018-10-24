× Small earthquake hits near Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A small earthquake was recorded near Bountiful Tuesday night.

According to seismograph data from the University of Utah, the 2.8-magnitude earthquake occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday beneath the Wasatch Range, about 11 miles east of Bountiful.

The U of U says residents in Kaysville, Bountiful, Centerville and Farmington reported feeling the earthquake.

Earthquakes less than a 3.5 in magnitude do not generally cause injury or damage.

“A total of 5 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter of this event since 1962,” the release from the U of U states. “The largest of these events was a magnitude 3.3 on June 11, 2014, 10 miles east of Centerville, UT.”