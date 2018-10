Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Powerful U Experience is happening November 2-3 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City.

The Powerful U is a transformative experience. It's designed to be an opportunity to expand what is possible in your world, when you shift the way you see things.

There are several speakers, who each bring their own unique experiences and knowledge to help you evolve!

For more information, please visit: www.powerful-u.com.