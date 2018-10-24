Lawmakers hold public hearing on medical marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — In less than two weeks, Utah voters will vote for or against Proposition 2, an effort to bring medical marijuana to the state.

“If Prop 2 were to fail we would want to still move forward with a model that would provide medical cannabis to patients who need it,” said Republican Speaker of the House Greg Hughes.

Hughes and other state leaders recently introduced a compromise bill. The bill allows for some forms of medical marijuana. However, some advocates for Proposition 2 believe the compromise was introduced to suppress voter turnout and keep control with state lawmakers.

“In all honesty, I don’t want to deal with Speaker Hughes anymore because I have for four years and he has failed me. It took us getting this on to the ballot, for our legislators to be on their knees begging for a compromise,” said Christine Stenquist, a Proposition 2 backer.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opposing Proposition 2 but is also working with legislators on the compromise bill.

“As far as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is concerned we are committed...in getting access to medical cannabis to those patients who need it while doing it in a way that protects the children of our state,” said Marty Stevens, Director of Community and Government Relations for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.