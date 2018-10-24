How you can visit a “school of witchcraft and wizardry”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2018 is the 18th anniversary of Garden After Dark, and there has been a theme every year. This year the theme is 'Oaklore Academy of Magic' a school of witchcraft and wizardry.

This is a family-friendly event and costumes are encouraged!

Your kids will learn magic spells to banish the witch Myrtle Spurge from the garden, and learn about the invasive weed of the same name. They'll also be able to take home crafts like magic wants, acorn necklaces, air plants, and quill pencils.

There is also entertainment, educational aspects and food and other vendors.

Garden After Dark - Oaklore Academy of Magic

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct 25, 26 and 27 from 6-9:00 p.m.

Tickets: $14 each / Children age 2 and under are free

Purchase tickets to Garden After Dark on our website at:

www.redbuttegarden.org/garden-after-dark/

Red Butte Garden

300 Wakara Way

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

801-585-0556