Experience Pinterest-worthy Workshops at the Pinners Conference

Are you a fan of Pinterest? Do you love to D-I-Y, or want to start doing projects at home? If so, there's an event happening soon that you may want to attend!

Roxeanne Bennett started the Pinners Conference 6 years ago, watching it grow into an event that gathers hundreds of vendors, speakers and Pinners.

This year, the event happens at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, on November 2nd and 3rd, 2018.

Attendees will find more than 350 unique shops from your favorite online brands, with creative stations through out the event. One can also attend 108 workshops that feature popular Pinterest trends including, DIY, Home Decor, Food, Hair and Make-up and Photography.

Speaking of photography, Roxeanne brought Pinners Conference Speaker Chari Pack, owner of Persnickety Prints, in to tell us how to create "share-worthy" photos on your phone!

"You can get the most out of your iPhone photos using the free Adobe LightRoom app," said Pack. "I'll be at Pinners Conference Saturday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. with the only tips and tricks you need to rock your mobile photos. I`ll show you how to install our free lightroom presets on your phone for print and share worthy photos. We'll also have travel journals, albums, collage prints and ideas on what to do with these photos once you've mastered them."

You can get tickets at pinnersconference.com. Use code "fox" for half-off a general admission ticket or "Persnickety" for 10% off a class pass.