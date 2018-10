Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Last year’s flu season was one of the worst on record, and resulted in 180 child deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.

Of them, 80 percent had not received a flu vaccination.

Dr. Per Gesteland of the U of U School of Medicine/Primary Children's Hospital says the flu shot is still the best way to stay healthy during flu season. See the video above for his advice.

