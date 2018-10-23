× Woman and her unborn child die, three days after being injured in Highway 40 crash

PROVO, Utah — A woman and her unborn child died Tuesday afternoon, three days after being involved in a crash on Highway 40 in Wasatch County.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash had gone fatal in a tweet around 3:45 p.m.

Shantell and Macoy Young of Duchesne County were on the highway Saturday when a car that turned out to be stolen, crossed lanes and crashed into their Audi.

22-year-old Shantell suffered serious injuries, including a brain injury, and doctors had been waiting for the swelling in her brain to go down at the time of her death.

Macoy suffered multiple broken bones and had undergone surgery on his aortic artery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay expenses.

The car that hit the Youngs was being driven by Tyson Uresti.

Investigators say Uresti swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into the Audi the Youngs were driving.

Uresti fled the scene on foot but was later caught by responding officers. The man was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before he was booked into jail.

Police learned the Explorer had been stolen recently out of Duchesne County, according to the PC statement.