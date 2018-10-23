Scarelicious Halloween Pumpkin Spice Cake with Light Cream Cheese Frosting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mary substitutes healthier ingredients for the oil and whole eggs typically called for in a packaged cake mix, and she tops it off with a reduced-fat cream cheese frosting.

Yield: 12 servings with frosting

Halloween Pumpkin Spice Cake:

Ingredients:

1 yellow cake mix

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

1/8 tsp. ground cardamom (optional)

½ cup skim milk

3 eggs

1 cup solid-pack canned pumpkin

1 tsp. vanilla

99% less residue baking spray with flour or non-aerosol cooking spray

Directions:

1. Lightly spray a regular or nonstick Bundt cake pan with 99% less residue baking spray. If using non-aerosol cooking spray, dust pan lightly with flour, set aside.

Note: You can use a 99% less residue no-stick baking spray with flour on all baking pans, including nonstick. This product will not damage nonstick

pan surfaces.

2. Preheat oven to 325 F. Whisk cake mix together with spices until combined.

In a smaller bowl, whisk milk together with eggs, pumpkin, and vanilla

until combined.

3. Pour liquid ingredients into mixing bowl and beat all ingredients together on medium speed of an electric mixer for 2 minutes. Do not over beat mixture.

4. Pour batter into pan and smooth out top. Bake at 325F for 40 to 50 minutes or until cake tests done. Remove cake from oven and cool in pan for 15 minutes, then invert cake pan on rack, remove pan, and finish cooling. After cake has cooled completely, pipe or drizzle frosting onto cake and top with decorative Halloween candies or sprinkles.

Nutritional Information:

12 servings with 2 tbsp. frosting: 290 Calories; 5g Fat; 60g Carbohydrate; 2g Dietary Fiber; 4g Protein; 50mg Cholesterol; 311mg Sodium.

High-fat Version: 610 Calories; 26g Fat; 93g Carbohydrate; 2g Dietary Fiber; 5g Protein; 91mg Cholesterol; 454mg Sodium.

Light Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

one 16 oz. package confectioner’s sugar (4 cups)

4 oz. 1/3-less fat cream cheese

½ tsp. vanilla

food coloring, paste, or liquid in Halloween colors

Instructions:

1. Using an electric mixer, beat all ingredients together on medium to high speed until smooth and food coloring is blended into frosting, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1 to 3 tsp. skim milk or water to mixture if you are planning to drizzle frosting.

Nutritional Information:

Yield 2 cups or 16-two tbsp. servings: 130 Calories; 2g Fat; 28g Carbohydrate; 0g Dietary Fiber; 1g Protein; 5mg Cholesterol; 30mg Sodium

High-Fat Version: 2 tbsp. serving: 226 Calories; 8g Fat; 35g Carbohydrate; 0g Dietary Fiber; 1g Protein; 22mg Cholesterol; 70mg Sodium

