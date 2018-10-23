× Police investigating after woman found dead in Provo River

PROVO, Utah — Police are investigating after a fisherman found a dead woman in the Provo River Monday evening.

According to the Provo Police Department, 64-year-old Kathleen Lewis was found in the river near 900 North and 800 West around 5 p.m. by a fisherman who lives nearby.

Police believe the woman was in the river for only a short period of time before she was found, and they say she has injuries consistent with falling down the bank and injuring her head.

“…but a body in the river is obviously suspicious and we are pursuing every investigative opportunity to learn what happened,” Provo Police wrote on Facebook. “We do not currently suspect foul play or have any suspects, but if anyone saw Kathleen in the park or has information about her activities yesterday please contact us.”

