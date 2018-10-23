One Utah Mom’s Grand Re-Opening Means Three Free Parties for You and the Kids!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chante Wilson is a mom of three, as well as the owner of Kid to Kid in Holladay.

She loves her new business because she can offer gently used kids toys and clothing (including kids' costumes!) to the community! People can shop for brands like J. Crew, Zara and Ralph Lauren, and also sell their gently used items to Kid to Kid for cash (or they get 20% more for choosing store credit).

Chante also loves that she can donate the items they don't buy to charity - thousands of pounds of clothing each week are donated!

Chante wants to celebrate this business venture with you this weekend, so she's throwing a series of grand re-opening on Oct. 25, 26 and 27, 2018. Here are the events:

Grand Re-Opening Event

Thursday, October 25th 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Faceprinting

• Cotton candy

• Food truck

• Giveaways

Mom`s Night

Friday, October 26th 8 - 9 p.m.

• Giveaways

• Snacks

• Shop without the kiddos!

Trick or Treating

Saturday, October 27th 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

• All kids in costumes will get a special treat

To find a convenient location near you, go to kidtokid.com or visit us on Facebook!