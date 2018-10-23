× Officer shoots dog after being attacked in St. George, police still searching for animal

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are working with animal services to locate a dog they believe was shot once by an officer who fired after the animal attacked him early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the St. George Police Department, officers were responding to an assault call around 3 a.m. at a home near 1100 North and 1100 West.

Police asked the homeowner to take a barking dog into the home, and the owner complied. Police described the dog as “possibly a pit-bull/lab mix” and said that moments after it was taken inside the animal escaped the home through an open window at the rear of the residence.

“The dog appeared without warning and lunged at officer (sic) latching onto his left forearm,” St. George Police stated. “The officer had begun retreating when he first saw the dog, but only had a couple of seconds to react to the attack. The officer drew his firearm and fired at the dog.”

The animal ran away, and police believe it was hit by at least one bullet.

The officer was treated for a bite wound to his forearm.

Animal Services responded to the scene but as of Tuesday morning they have not yet located the animal.