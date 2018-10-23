× Grantsville officer seizes 65 lbs. of pot in weekend bust

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The newest officer with the Grantsville City Police Department discovered 65 pounds of marijuana during a vehicle search over the weekend at the Utah-Nevada border.

According to a Facebook post from Grantsville PD, Officer Lopez was participating in a DUI checkpoint when he gained probable cause to search a vehicle.

“The vehicle was traveling from California to Nebraska and Officer Lopez was able to use his skills he has learned in his training so far to stop the drugs from being transported across state lines,” the Facebook post said.

