Fox13 and Smith’s Zero Hunger Hero: Harper’s Homemade Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Smith’s FOX13 Zero Hunger Hero for this month is Harper’s Homemade Bread. Harper's mission and purpose everyday is to provide high quality bread for its customers and donate unsold product to hungry families.

Harper’s partners with local food banks, shelters, activity centers, and other community groups where they donate their bread, as well as time and money, in the fight against local hunger. What this means for its loyal customer base is that for each loaf of Harper's Homemade they purchase, they are also providing between 2 and 3 meals for a hungry child in their own community.

Jordan Driscoll will accept the Zero Hunger Hero of the Month award from Aubriana Martindale on behalf of Smith's Food & Drug Stores and FOX13.

BACKGROUND:

Harper's Homemade Bread is a family owned and operated company and was established in 1954 by Wally and Maurine Driscoll. Since then the family and farm continued to grow. Today the farming operation includes growing wheat, potatoes, sugar beets, hay, and corn. The business has also diversified into other avenues, including transportation, potato packing, hay export, cattle, and a truck dealership. The Driscoll operation now includes several third-generation family members, along with a large family of employees and team members. The Driscoll family is passionate about "Living with Purpose" and being a world class leader in agriculture and food services.

Harper’s offer three breads—always free from added preservatives: Bran Bread is loaded with five grams of fiber, which provides excellent nutritional benefits to go along with its great taste; Honey Wheat Bread contains no added sugar, is made with whole wheat flour, and with locally sourced honey; and White Bread is a customer favorite.

In the past, Harper’s Homemade bread was discarded after a few days to ensure its freshness guarantee. The Driscoll family saw the opportunity to take this bread, which still had several days of shelf life, and donate it to feed the hungry.

For more information, visit harpershomemade.com or www.smithsfoodanddrug.com.