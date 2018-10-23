× Former Weber County evidence tech accused of eating meth at work pleads guilty

OGDEN, Utah — A former Weber County evidence technician pleaded guilty to 40 charges Tuesday, admitting she tore through evidence bags to eat confiscated methamphetamine on the job, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Candice Barbara Follum, 48, pleaded guilty as charged to 20 counts of third-degree felony altering a public record and another 20 charges of misdemeanor use of a controlled substance.

Attorneys agreed in a plea deal to recommend that she spend one year in the Box Elder County jail — but 2nd District Judge Noel Hyde will ultimately decide her fate at a Dec. 18 sentencing hearing.

