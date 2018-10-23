‘Emotionally damaged;’ University of Utah students cope with recent shooting death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Students are dealing with a shooting Monday night on the University of Utah campus that left one dead.

"I was up at my little cluster common area with my friends watching a movie and all of a sudden one of our friends got a text on their phone saying that there’s a school shooting," Clayton Allard, a freshman at the University of Utah said.

All classes were cancelled Tuesday out of respect for all who knew senior and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was shot and killed by a former boyfriend.

"It makes me think he must’ve been a really good liar to her, especially if he was 37-years-old and she was a college student," freshman Sophia Marchiafava said. "It just kind of makes you think about stuff, that people aren’t always who they say they are, and you have to be careful about who you trust."

"I believe the feeling of sadness and just outrage is mutual with everyone whose involved and those that are not involved directly," senior Felipe Noriega said.

Campus counselors remind students there is always someone to talk to.

"We will provide support on campus today by sending counselors to three of our residence halls," Lauren Weitzman, director of the University Counseling Center said. "We're also staffing our in house Mindfulness Center for students who just want to come over to the Counseling Center and receive immediate support."

Students mentioned gun control laws and additional campus security cameras, but they say, sometimes incidents like this can't be avoided.

"Obviously nothing will bring the student back," Noriega said, "But the least they can do is to be a good support for the family and friends, and they're doing that."

Counselors say their office will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

School officials expect school to be back in session as normal.