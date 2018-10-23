× Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly arrested for criminal trespass

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass early Tuesday morning after entering a home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently, the Englewood Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street about 1:15 a.m. on a report of a man standing outside a residence, KDVR reports.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the homeowners, a woman, was sitting on a couch just inside the front door while holding her young child when Kelly entered uninvited and sat down next to her, mumbling incoherently.

The woman called for a second resident, a man, who confronted Kelly and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends in the upper back as he kicked Kelly out of the house.

The man told police the doors to the residence were locked, but there were no signs of forced entry, according to the affidavit.

Officers began to search the area after reviewing security video of the front of the house that showed a man wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeve shirt with a brown vest and a red scarf around his neck.

His clothing appeared to be disheveled, police said.

A man matching the description was found inside a black SUV in front of the Gothic Theatre on South Broadway not far from the residence.

The man was detained without incident and he identified himself to officers as Kelly.

The male homeowner was brought to the Gothic Theatre where he positively identified Kelly as the man who entered the residence uninvited.

The man told officers he wanted to pursue criminal charges. Kelly was then arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Kelly did not have any alcohol in his system, police said.

Kelly made an appearance in an Arapahoe County courthouse later Tuesday morning. He posted a $2,500 bond and is due back in court on Wednesday.

“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning,” the Broncos said in a statement. “Our organization has been in contact with Chad and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

Kelly became a fan favorite during the preseason with his play. He completed 40 of 60 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason to beat out Paxton Lynch to be the backup to Case Keenum.

Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, was arrested in December 2014 on charges of trying to fight nightclub bouncers and police officers after he and a friend refused to leave a bar in Buffalo, New York.

According to a police report, Kelly allegedly said, “I’m going to go to my car and get my AK-47 and spray this place.”

Earlier in 2014, Kelly was dismissed from the Clemson football for various offenses, including attitude issues.

“He has had a pattern of behavior that is not consistent with the values of our program,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said when Kelly was dismissed from the team. “I hope he will mature and grow from this and become the man and player I know he can be. I wish him nothing but the best in the future academically and athletically.”