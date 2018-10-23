× $15,500 gift from Taylor Swift inspires more donations for Utah family in need

Taylor Swift donated $15,500 to a Utah family in need, and her charitable act is inspiring others to do the same.

According to a GoFundMe spokesperson, Taylor Swift made a $15,500 donation to the Bartell family on October 20.

The donation came with the caption “Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.” Meredith and Olivia are the names of Swift’s cats.

The Bartell family is facing medical hardship, as Lauriann has been in a coma for more than three years. She suffered a bleeding ulcer in August of 2015 and suffered brain damage before going into a coma.

Lauriann and her husband have six children and the GoFundMe page states Mike has stayed home to care for them full-time the last three years.

Swift’s donation was liked 155 times.

“Now, inspired by Taylor Swift, other fans are coming together to support the Bartells,” a GoFundMe spokesperson stated.

As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised about $26,000 of its $40,000 goal.

To learn more about the Bartell family or to donate, click here.