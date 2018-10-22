Woman in extremely critical condition after being hit by a TRAX train

MURRAY, Utah — A woman was struck by a TRAX train Monday afternoon and was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman, Carl Arky, says the incident took place at 4:38 p.m. in the area of 5900 South and 300 West.

The investigation is still underway, but Arky says the lights were flashing, bells were sounding and the crossing arms were down and that it appears the woman walked right in front of the blue line train that was southbound.

A bus bridge is in place.

TRAX Update 5:20 pm: Bus bridge remains in effect for both Red and Blue, SB and NB trains from Murray Central to Fashion Place West. Expect delays. — UTA (@RideUTA) October 22, 2018

