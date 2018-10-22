Woman apparently didn’t realize she was in the path of a TRAX train that hit and killed her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah — A woman was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a TRAX train.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman, Carl Arky, says this happened at 4:38 p.m. in the area of 5900 South and 300 West.

The initial investigation found the woman was hit by a blue line train headed south. Despite warnings from flashing lights, bells and crossing arms, the woman walked on the track.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy that could have been avoided,” Arky said. “It appears to be a case of being distracted.”

Investigators believe the woman didn’t notice she was in the path of the train until the very last second.

“When she looked up and saw it, by that time she was already on the tracks and it was too late,” Arky said.

The impact threw the victim’s body the length of the crosswalk. Sadly, her husband saw the accident as it happened.

“He had gone over there hoping to pick her up and for some reason she walked away and had her head down and didn’t look up until the last second,” Arky said.

U-T-A says safety is its first priority, but it also relies on pedestrians and drivers to use an abundance of caution.

“You have to be aware of your surroundings, you have to be paying attention," Arky said. "It could be the difference between life and death."