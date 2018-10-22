Therm on Thermostats: The Best Type for Saving Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know you can get a rebate check from Dominion Energy when you buy a smart thermostat? That's because smart thermostats not only help you regulate your home temperature to efficient levels, but they also remember your patterns, meaning they can keep the home colder when you're out of the house, saving you money! You can also control most thermostats from your phone, meaning you can turn on your heat from your bed!

Therm from Dominion Energy stopped by with more information on thermostats, plus how to keep your furnace running efficiently!