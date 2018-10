Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Curry Pizza opened its first location in Bicknell, Utah, 'Bhinda's Curry Pizza Palace'.

Recently they added another location in the Salt Lake Valley, at 2927 South 5600 West in West Valley City.

Their specialty: craft your pizza just the way you like it. They specialize in curry sauces made for pizzas on homemade dough. There are more than 15 different curry sauces created specifically for pizza!

For more information, call 801-890-0415 or visit: Currypizzautah.com.