2 Halloween crafts grandparents and grandkids can do together

Nina Lewis, from Grandmaideas.com joined The PLACE with two Halloween crafts that don't take a lot of preparation time for grandmas, are easy for grandkids to make, are inexpensive and are fun!

Spell Books

• Get a book from a thrift store.

• `Distress` it by hitting the corners on a table and then sanding the book edges.

• Hot glue on Halloween items (such as spiders, snakes, skeletons) from a dollar store.

• Paint the book black.

• Add a title using adhesive lettering.

• Randomly glue `spooky` pictures on pages throughout the book.

Apothecary Jars

• Collect empty containers such as empty spice cans, medicine bottles, baby food jars.

• Spray paint the container black.

• Print out labels (that are free on my website).

• Crumple up the labels (to make them look old) and glue on the containers.

Get more ideas from: grandmaideas.com.