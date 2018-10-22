2 Halloween crafts grandparents and grandkids can do together

Spell Books
• Get a book from a thrift store.
• `Distress` it by hitting the corners on a table and then sanding the book edges.
• Hot glue on Halloween items (such as spiders, snakes, skeletons) from a dollar store.
• Paint the book black.
• Add a title using adhesive lettering.
• Randomly glue `spooky` pictures on pages throughout the book.
Apothecary Jars
• Collect empty containers such as empty spice cans, medicine bottles, baby food jars.
• Spray paint the container black.
• Print out labels (that are free on my website).
• Crumple up the labels (to make them look old) and glue on the containers.
