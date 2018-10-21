× Police: crash on I-15 in Ogden injured one man and caused delays

OGDEN, Utah – A man was taken to the hospital after colliding with a semi on I-15 in Ogden on Sunday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said it occurred around milepost 341 just before the interchange to I-84.

A passenger vehicle traveling southbound was following a semi truck when traffic slowed down. UHP reports the driver of the vehicle did not slow down with traffic, causing the car to crash into the semi.

The vehicle bounced off the semi veering left into a concrete barrier.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt in the crash.

The accident caused minor traffic delays but is currently running smoothly.